SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The 5th annual Caddo Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving Food Drive benefiting the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana wrapped up a few days before Thanksgiving.

Donations of dry goods, non-perishable items, and food staples were accepted at several locations within the Sheriff’s Office.

Caddo Corporal Ti’a Moore-King says the CPSO wants to build a strong connection with the community and help those in need.

“It does a lot. One thing I noticed, it bridges the gap but also it helps humanize the badge and let them know that also we are here to serve to of course serve and protect but also it lets them know that we’re here on the caring side and that we have compassion of others who are having a need or that are hungry or hungered to fight that and support our local food banks to help also support our community,” said King.

This year, they expect to beat their 2022 record of 3,983 pounds of non-perishable food items.

“We hope more will join us in this effort to provide for those most in need during the holiday season,” said Sheriff Prator.