CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The recently formed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit shows how their eye in the sky is helping track and catch suspects.

Patrol deputies were recently investigating a suspicious vehicle off Simpson Road and nabbed one of two men allegedly trying to steal a generator.

Patrol deputies called for the CPSO Drone Unit to help locate the fleeing suspect.

The drone led deputies to his location a short distance away where he was arrested.

Both suspects are charged with attempted theft and possession of burglary tools.