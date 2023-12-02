SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Department Chief Clarence Reese honored two law enforcement officers with commendations for their heroic acts.

SPD officer Jeffery Walker was honored for his efforts to assist firefighters on November 11th with getting people out of a burning building on College Street.

Corporal Robert Chapman with the Caddo Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division was honored for helping people shot at the YMCA. He was at the YMCA working out on November 12th when someone informed him there had been a shooting outside. He immediately rendered first aid to those shot.

Commendations can be requested, or as in this case, the individuals were chosen by the fire chief.