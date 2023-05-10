SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This year’s Salute The Badge banquet honored 44 law enforcement officers, firefighters, and E-M-Ts from across the region.

NBC 6’s Salute The Badge series started around the same time Shreveport Police Officer Thomas Lavalley was murdered on the job.

“There were uprisings around the country and they were saying police are bad and I said no police are good. These are our good friends.” President of Good Neighbor Chevy President, George Fritze said.

The program was created to honor first responders for the good they do that the public doesn’t often hear about.

Bossier City Police Officer, Siera Cocherell was one of the 44 first responders honored. She was one of the officers that saved the life of a 16-year-old who was injured during a shootout.

“Everything that goes into play with him getting to the hospital and actually being helped by doctors and stuff, I am very appreciative and I’m glad to be a part of that,” Cocherell said. “I’m glad that our citizens in Shreveport and Bossier area that they are able to look forward to knowing that somebody is there that they can trust and that they will be there in their time of need.”