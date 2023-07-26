SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An unclaimed stray at Caddo Parish Animal Services needs a home filled with love and fun.

This sweet, five-month-old pup named “Marty” joined KMSS in-studio in search of his fur-ever home. He was brought to CPAS as a stray, and no one ever claimed him. The terrier mix needs a loving, fun, and active home to grow up in.

His adoption fee is $25, which covers neutering, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit the shelter at 1500 Monty Street in Shreveport to see if Marty is the pet for you!