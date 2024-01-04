SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are still looking for a new year’s resolution, adopting a pet could be a great one, and part of the benefits for you include unconditional love.

There are many pets available for adoption, and today, we learned a little bit more about Silver Scotch, a one-year-old cutie who’s ready to find his human.

He arrived at the shelter a couple of weeks ago after his owner could no longer care for him.

Silver Scotch is very sweet and gentle and a great inside cat. He has already been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Adopting a pet doesn’t just benefit you, it saves the life of the pet you are adopting and opens room for more animals to be welcomed into the shelter. So, 2024 kicks off the year by making a positive change.

For more information, visit Caddo Parish Animal Services.