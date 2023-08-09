SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Help Nemo find his home and a fur-ever family to love him!

Nemo is a 6-month-old terrier mix and was brought to Caddo Parish Animal Services just about a month ago. He arrived at the shelter as a stray and was never claimed.

Caddo Parish Animal Services has two “Clear the Shelter” events coming up.

The first is Saturday, August 19, and the other is on Saturday, August 26.

Visit Caddo Parish Animal Services at 1500 Monty Street to see all the animals that are available for adoption. After meeting the animal you fall in love with, filling out easy paperwork, and paying the $25 adoption fee, you are all set!

Caddo Parish Animal Services’ current hours of operation until further notice are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 1 pm and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are interested in adopting Nemo or any of the animals featured in out pet of the week segment call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information or to volunteer or make a donation.