SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Venus and Lasagna, two cuddly and cute kittens who are ready for their forever home. This holiday season, you could give them the gift of love.

Adopting an animal is not just taking home a new pet to hang out with, and it’s a decision that gives these furry friends a second chance at life.

“We have so many animals available. When you adopt, you’re opening up space for another animal that’s going to come in. So, it’s very important to adopt because you’re saving a life,” explains Kim Freeman with Caddo Parish Animal Services.

The adoption process at CPAS is quick and easy, and before you take a pet home, it will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Caddo Parish Animal Services will also be hosting a Christmas theme on-site adoption event at 1500 Monty St. on Saturday, December 9th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re hoping to get a lot of animals forever homes for the holidays,” says Freeman.

For more information, visit Caddo Parish Animal Services.