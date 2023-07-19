Shreveport, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Grayson, a very handsome one-year-old tabby kitty boy who’s ready to find his FUREVER home!

“He’s very sweet and friendly, loves to cuddle! He’s just a really great cat,” says Kim Freeman with Caddo Parish Animal Services.

According to Caddo Parish Animal Services, Grayson and his canine brother had a home until their person moved away and left them behind to fend for themselves.

After being left without food or water, this furry pair could’ve died. Thankfully a good Samaritan located them and brought them to CPAS.

Grayson is an adorable indoor-only kitty who is now available for adoption, and the process to take him home is quick and simple!

He will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated for just $25.

For more information visit Caddo Parish Animal Services.