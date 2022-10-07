NBC 6 has partnered with the Nell Shehee Foundation on ‘Operation Kindness’ to highlight acts of kindness in our community.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Driven by a passion to help others, 14-year-old Emma Caraway donated $1,300 dollars to Maggie Lee’s Closet, a non-profit which provides clothing for children in need.

Maggie Lee’s Closet is named in honor of Jinny and John Henson’s daughter, who died in a church bus accident more than 14 years ago.

“I know Maggie Lee is smiling big from Heaven,” reflected John Henson, pastor of Church for the Highlands.

“Four years ago, I came here on a field trip with my teacher and my class and I loved the organization and what they do for our community and I wanted to support it,” said Emma.

So Emma organized an artisan fair at her church. Parishioners donated everything from paintings and candles to bread and bracelets. The items were sold at the fair and all proceeds were donated to Maggie Lee’s Closet.

Emma’s parents say she spearheaded the effort, without much help from them.

“As her mom and dad, I feel like there was just a lot of joy watching her really do all of it on her own,” shared Emma’s mother, Leslie Caraway.

“Kids that age can have big dreams sometimes and those dreams can sometimes be knocked down by adults,” added Patrick Caraway, Emma’s father. “And I think just to show hey anybody can do this. Anybody that age has the ability to help.”

“When I was in the 8th grade, I was worried about boys and music. I was not raising money for underprivileged people,” said Jinny Henson. “So it’s just incredible, so inspiring to me.”

Emma hopes her actions also inspire her peers.

“They can still be young but they can still do things for our community and help our community out.”

To learn more about how you can do an act of kindness in Maggie Lee’s honor, visit the Maggie Lee for Good Facebook page.