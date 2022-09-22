NBC 6 has partnered with the Nell Shehee Foundation on ‘Operation Kindness’ to highlight acts of kindness in our community.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Felecia Williams is the successful owner of My Spa My Way in Shreveport. From clothing and accessories to a full range of spa and salon services, her business is helping people look and feel beautiful.

However, her story hasn’t always been so pretty.

“I think a lot of people think that success has to do with a dollar value, and it’s not,” Williams shared. “I’m successful because I’m still here and what I’ve come through, the many times I’ve thought about taking my own life, going through things. I’m still here. That’s what I consider more successful than anything.”

She openly shares her struggle with depression to let other people, especially women, know that they are not alone.

“Happiness sometimes comes from giving to other people,” said Williams.

She gives to others through her non-profit, Gertrude’s Gifts, named after her grandmother, who taught her about faith and self-acceptance.

“It was a combination of her doing a lot of praying, her making me understand that there was nothing wrong with her grandbaby,” Williams explained.

Gertrude’s Gifts is hosting an upcoming fundraiser highlighting other successful women from Shreveport who are making a huge impact across the country. Before the event, they’ll host workshops for 300 high school girls from Caddo Parish.

“They’ve been able to go out and do these huge things, and they come back and sow into our community, and our girls need that,” said Williams. “They need to know that there’s nothing they can’t do as long as they keep dreaming.”

The Girls United to Succeed event, hosted by Gertrude’s Gifts, takes place at Sam’s Town on Friday, October 7th from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. It includes food, fashion and music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.