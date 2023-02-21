NBC 6 and Fox 33 are proud to partner with the Nell Shehee Foundation on Operation Kindness.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students and staff at A.C. Steere Elementary School have made it their mission to spread kindness. They hope it catches on, not only on campus, but throughout the community. Their motto is “kindness is contagious.”

“We want to instill in them the importance of being kind in our community, so we can make the world a better place,” said Principal Courtney LeBlanc, who believes kindness is more important now than ever. “We have kids from all sorts of different backgrounds that are going through hard times. The world’s kind of a mess.”

Every Friday is Spirit Day at A.C. Steere. Students can skip the uniform and wear special t-shirts. The green shirts are awarded to students who are caught being kind.

Several of the students shared how they show kindness.

“I say good job to my friends when they get a math problem correct,” explained Hannah Sanders, who is in the second grade.

“It’s just generally important to be kind to others because you can build a great community,” shared Lottie Abrams, 5th grade student.

The students bring their kindness lessons home, by helping their parents and their siblings.

“When he starts crying I try, I help him up and I bring him to my mom,” said Miller Spencer, kindergarten student.

“We want them to encourage each other to be the best versions of themselves they can be,” LeBlanc said. “And part of that is to be kind.”