SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL NBC 6 and KMSS FOX 33 have partnered with The Nell Shehee Foundation’s Operation Kindness efforts. The mission is to promote kindness and remind people that “It’s OK to Be Kind.”

“A part of kindness is to help other people. Kindness is kind of an unfavored blessing to somebody,” said the Mayor of Shreveport, Tom Arceneaux.

Mayor Arceneaux shares we are kind to others not out of obligation but because we love one another. And emphasis that it is very important to take the time to be kind.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux is the 57th Mayor of Shreveport and was sworn into office on December 31, 2022. Arceneaux is a graduate of Captain Shreve High School, LSU, and LSU Law School.

He is an attorney, active in civic affairs, and advocates for his Highland neighborhood.