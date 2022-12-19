NBC 6 and the Nell Shehee Foundation are proud partners of ‘Operation Kindness.’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – First United Methodist Church (FUMC) has been spreading kindness on Christmas Day for more than four decades with a special event called “Love Feast.”

Local Missions Director Michelle Osborn says the church has hosted the event for 41 years, serving up a traditional meal and gifts for everyone.

“We have tables and tables of gifts. So anyone who comes, any age from babies on up, will have gifts.” said Osborn. “We have precious ladies that knit all year long. They meet every Monday and knit. We’ll have tons of matching sets with the scarves and the hats and gloves.”

Due to COVID, they hosted a drive through event last year. Osborn says only about a third of their usual crowd participated.

“So what that tells me is that people are coming to the Love Feast for family, for fellowship,” Osborn explained. “They’re not coming for the food, even though the food is really good.”

She said she looks forward to hosting “Love Feast” in person this year and hopes it will make Christmas merry and bright.

“If you’re lonely or you’re hungry come and be with us,” Osborn said. “And we will offer you a place to have a nice hot meal and get lots of gifts and just enjoy being together.”

“Love Feast” takes place on Christmas Day at First United Methodist Church located at 500 Common Street in downtown Shreveport. Worship Service begins at 10:00 a.m. The traditional meal and gift giveaway take place from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome.