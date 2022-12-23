SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL and KMSS have partnered with The Nell Shehee Foundation’s Operation Kindness efforts. The goal is to promote kindness and remind people that “It’s OK to Be Kind.”

Jennifer Carsillo is a filmmaker, violinist, and actress. Carsillo shared how in her life experiences kindness was shown through service. She reflected on a time as a child when singing at a nursing home a resident shared how she was moved by the song. At that moment Jennifer realized singing was a gift she could share with others.