SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL and KMSS have partnered with The Nell Shehee Foundation’s Operation Kindness efforts. The goal is to promote kindness and remind people that “It’s OK to Be Kind.”

“We, as a school system, always encourage that connection, and we do believe the best way to ensure those connections are meaningful is through acts of kindness,” said Dr. Lamar T. Goree, Caddo Parish Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Goree is the longest-serving superintendent in more than 30 years. Goree began his career as a math teacher in Marietta, Georgia, and followed his parents, who were educators within the Caddo Parish Public Schools.

Dr. Goree is a veteran educator who believes that education is the key to lifelong success.