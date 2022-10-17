NBC 6 has partnered with the Nell Shehee Foundation on ‘Operation Kindness’ to highlight acts of kindness in our community.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The concrete slab at 2320 Legardy Street is more than the foundation of a house. It’s the foundation for building a stronger community.

“It really is a center for transformation. It’s a center of love,” said Mack McCarter, Founder of Community Renewal International.

Thirty years ago, McCarter founded the organization which builds Friendship Houses. The latest one, under construction in the MLK neighborhood, is the 11th to be built in Shreveport-Bossier.

Missionaries Patrick and Caronda Drew will move into the more than 3,000 square foot home. Half of it will be designated community space for activities like after-school programs, literacy classes and neighborhood events.

“This is coming home for me because I was born and raised here,” said Patrick.

He began volunteering with Community Renewal nine years ago and is looking forward to moving back to the neighborhood where many of his childhood friends still live..

“I showed them the wrong thing but now I get to show their kids and grandkids the right thing” said Drew.

“As I heard him say one time he spent most of his younger years trying to tear the neighborhood down and now that God’s gotten a hold of his life, he’s going to spend the rest of his life trying to rebuild it,” said Mike Leonard, Associate Coordinator of Community Renewal International.

Leonard has witnessed the positive impact of Friendship Houses and We Care Teams.

“Our mission at Community Renewal is to intentionally build and grow positive caring relationships.,” said Leonard. “That’s the foundation of a neighborhood, a community and city, maybe even a nation.”

It may possibly be the foundation for a better world.

“We have over 41 nations in the world with We Care team members and they just dedicated the International House of Friendship in Western Cameroon which is outstanding,” said McCarter. “And all of this started right here in our beloved community of Shreveport and Bossier City.”

The MLK Friendship House is scheduled to be completed in Spring of 2023.