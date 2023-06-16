CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local camp for those with special needs brought out the best of local citizens.

It’s part of the parish’s “Taking it to the Streets” community events. This week, the parish celebrated in a heartwarming way.

It’s a day to dance, smile, and laugh together just being themselves and making new friends.

The Camp Shriver Therapeutic event is hosted by SPAR and Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation and is part of the Special Olympics.

Officials said it brings together residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities for a fitness camp where they compete in games, sports activities, and dance contests. Alongside the amazing SPAR volunteers who cheered them on, danced with them, and encouraged them to have fun being themselves. The superintendent said the wholesome event promotes unity in our community.

“They won’t be with someone who is going to be looking down on them. But someone who will look at them and uplifting them and showing them how much they enjoy participating with them and nothing but good spirits, fellowships, and friendships, and sportsmanship,” Teresa Jacobs, SPAR Therapeutic Superintendent said.

Jacobs said their participation numbers are back up since Covid-19 bringing out 75 participants this year.

Volunteers signed up from the Shreveport Fire Department, plus local students from Grambling University, and former interns of Caddo Parish.

Thursday brought out the champions to receive medals for the camp’s final day. While making connections that will last even longer. Jacobs said it’s an honor for her.

“I’ve been working in this field since 1993. It gives me pure joy. I’m so happy to be a blessing to them because they are a blessing to me,” Jacobs said.

Caddo Parish’s “Taking it to the Streets” hosts many more free community events throughout the summer for families to enjoy.