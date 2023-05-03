NBC 6 is proud to partner with the Nell Shehee Foundation on Operation Kindness.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brandon Andrews is a legend of sorts. He’s been greeting and helping customers for 18 years.

“When you think of the Brookshire’s on Pines Road, you think about Brandon,” said Leo Stevenson, Regional Director for Brookshire’s Grocery.

Stevenson hired Andrews nearly 20 years ago.

“Here was a kid with a great, charismatic personality with a smile that truly lights up a room and he was just eager to work,” Stevenson explained. “When he meets you, he’s going to remember you, and the next time you come in he’s going to remember the conversation that you had.”

It’s those little acts of kindness that make customers feel important.

“They love me so much,” Andrews said. “They come back and see me to say ‘Hey Brandon. How you doing?'”

Brandon’s father, Winzer Andrews, says kindness runs in the family.

“He got it from his grandfather,” Mr. Andrews shared. “My father lived to be 101. He was a World War II Veteran and he always smiled. He always said yes sir no sir. I don’t care how old or how young you were.”

Brandon developed work skills through The ARC Caddo-Bossier which teaches people with disabilities to thrive.

“We owe a special thanks to the guys at The ARC for the way they’ve trained him and helped him to meet the public and how to conduct himself,” said Mr. Andrews.

By his example, Brandon has taught others a few life lessons of his own.

“Just try and be kind to everybody. Regardless of how they treat you, you be kind,” Mr. Andrews said. “We learned that from him.”