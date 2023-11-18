NBC 6 is proud to partner with the Nell Shehee Foundation on Operation Kindness.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in the Bossier Youth Leadership program got a hands-on lesson on kindness by visiting organizations that help those in need.

Juniors from several Bossier Parish high schools filed into the Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission on November 14th for the day’s lesson. It wasn’t a lesson in reading and writing but in reality. They learned that their neighbors may be less fortunate than they are and need their support.

“It teaches them at an early age how to learn to give back to the community,” said Pastor Larry Otwell, Executive Director of the Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission. “Help them get a little bit more educated so in the future they learn how to help us.”

Bossier Youth Leadership is a partnership between the Bossier Parish School Board (BPSB) and the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. The program is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

“Today we’re at the social services session where they develop an awareness about the different agencies that serve our community and where they fit in as far as their goodwill and generosity and how they can give back to others,” explained Sonja Bailes, BPSB Public Relations Liaison.

Each month, the students tackle a different subject and say the experience has been eye-opening.

“We’ve had a lot of interesting opportunities that have taught me a lot about our community,” shared Barrett Lebon, Airline High School student. “The fact that every aspect of our community intertwines with one another. They’re not as separate as one may think.”