BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Magan Poland and Adrian Bonilla incorporate random acts of kindness into everyday life.

“It brings joy to my heart,” Poland shared.

Their good deeds range from buying shoes for children in need to purchasing groceries and making sure a family is fed.

“I want to change how people see the world,” Bonilla said.

The husband and wife wanted to balance the negativity they see on social media. So, they began searching posts on the Nextdoor app to find people who need help. The first person they assisted was an elderly woman who needed help moving.

“This lady in a wheelchair, she’d been asking people for help for so many days and people never showed back to help her,” Bonilla explained. “Called my guy and said ‘Man, jump on with me. We’re gonna grab the trailer and we’re going to go move some furniture.'”

Then, they bought a new bike for a little girl whose bike was stolen.

“The lady told me it was the first new bike her daughter ever actually had and so that was really special to me,” Poland said.

The Bossier City couples owns PLS Landscaping and they set aside a portion of their profits to fund their acts of kindness.

Bonilla moved from Costa Rica to the United States several years ago to earn extra money to help pay for his mother’s cancer treatments.

He says she inspires his generosity.

“My mom always taught me ‘Adrian if you’re going to give something, do it in the name of Jesus and don’t worry about it after that,'” Bonilla reflected. “And I started buying pizzas and give them to homeless people.”

The couple hopes more people will join the kindness revolution, saying it doesn’t take much to make a difference.

“Give your garbage man a bottle of water, a Gatorade,” Poland suggested. “Give your mailman or mail lady a bottle of water or a snack when they’re passing by. You know just something small.”

“When you have that extra you should be able to say here’s a little bit of help,” Bonilla said. “I’m gonna put a smile on your face.”