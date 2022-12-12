NBC 6 has partnered with the Nell Shehee Foundation on ‘Operation Kindness’ to highlight acts of kindness in our community.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport non-profit is using the $1 million awarded to it last month by the Opus Prize Foundation to bless its dedicated staff in a big way just before Christmas.

According to its website, the Opus Prize recognizes unsung heroes who are conquering the world’s most persistent social problems. In November, the global organization selected Community Renewal International from among three finalists to win the 2022 Opus Prize.

What Community Renewal did with the $1 million prize was quite a surprise for many.

“Miracles do happen,” said Dr. Russell Minor, who has worked with Community Renewal for more than two decades. He was reacting to getting paid for all the times he worked without a check. The staff of about 40 all got checks.

“We’ve had tears. We’ve had laughter,” said Community Renewal founder Mack McCarter.

McCarter founded Community Renewal International in 1994 with the mission to change the world through building caring relationships and strong communities. Projects include Friendship Houses, which are neighborhood gathering places for activities and programs. They’re now being built around the globe.

That work is what led to the international Opus Prize Foundation awarding $1M to Community Renewal.

“Every bit of this is going to pay back our team for the sacrifices they have made,” McCarter said.

Dr. Minor and his wife are ministers. They have five children and 12 grandchildren. He says it’s all been worth the sacrifice.

“Maybe wasn’t able to get a new house or new car or new clothes but we had a lot of joy because we were doing what we were called to do.”

McCarter says he had no idea when he followed his calling nearly 30 years that it would have such a global impact.

“Here’s a recognition that in a kind of out-of-the-way place in Shreveport and Bossier City that something of real and eternal value can grow and can spread literally all over the world.”