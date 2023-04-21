SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The awaited new Brookshires is now open in south Shreveport, located at the intersection of Norris Ferry Road and Southern Loop.

The 56,000 square-foot grocery store includes a full-service supermarket, a fueling station, CC’s Coffee Bar with cafe seating, Pizza Hut, freshly made sushi, a bakery, a deli, fresh seafood, a drive-through pharmacy, fresh cut meat, and a floral department.

In the spirit of spring, the Cares Krewe stopped in Brookshires to deliver flower bouquets to some unsuspecting shoppers.

Mr. Jim’s flowers and groceries

We met Mr. Jim who wears many hats from being a veteran, a husband, a cook, and a dog lover. Mr. Jim was planning to surprise his wife with spring flowers but we delightful surprised Mr. Jim by paying for his wife’s flower selections and groceries.

Mr. Jim shared his culinary wisdom on how to make the perfect date night dinner, as well as the key to a long-lasting marriage with “laughter and cooking.”

Brookshires is open 7 days a week from 7:00 am until 10:00 pm. You can visit them at 10465 Norris Ferry Road in Shreveport or call them at 318-995-5971. Online ordering and pickup are also available.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.