SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Volunteers for Youth Justice is holding a grand opening for a new center offering multiple community resources to those in need.

The Harbor is a collaboration between the VYJ, Caddo Parish Public Schools, the Caddo Parish Commission, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office and the City of Shreveport to meet the needs of children and families in the community. The new 55,000 sq. ft. facility located at 3004 Knight St. Bldg. 6 will open May 18 during the grand opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

The new resource center is a place for community members to seek help and find appropriate services to help families thrive.

“The Harbor is a one-stop shop for families to find multiple resources and services all under one roof. Children and their families will have access to wrap-around services, mental health services, OT and PT therapy, parenting, workforce development, academic support, truancy prevention, and much more,” said the VYJ.

Ribbon cutting at The Harbor resource center in Shreveport (Source: Caddo Parish Public Schools)

Officials attend ribbon cutting ceremony at The Harbor resource center in Shreveport (Source: Caddo Parish Public Schools)

The Harbor resource center in Shreveport (Source: Caddo Parish Public Schools)

KaDavien Baylor created a mural with images of safety, comfort, and hope for a brighter tomorrow to decorate the walls of the new facility. Baylor says he hopes the mural will encourage people to inspire those around them.