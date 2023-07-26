Shreveport, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – Better late than never. After severe weather forced KTAL NBC 6 to cancel a significant community volunteer effort in June, a makeup day was scheduled, allowing employees to fulfill a promise to one of the station’s favorite non-profits, Geaux for Kids.

Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of KTAL, was founded on June 17, 1996, and every year, more than 100 Nexstar stations celebrate by giving to the local communities they serve in a nationwide “Founder’s Day of Caring.”

Unfortunately, storms hit the ArkLaTex on June 17, canceling the team’s volunteer day.

However, Team NBC 6 showed up in full force Tuesday to celebrate not only Founders Day of Caring but also the 10th anniversary of Geaux for Kids.

Employees packed Geaux Bags for children entering the foster care system.

The organization’s founder, K.C. Kilpatrick Baird, said she was inspired to take action the day two siblings arrived at her “foster to adopt” home.

“They arrived to me with just the clothes off their back, and in that, there was a meth pipe in a Winn Dixie bag. And for a one and two-year-old to be in that type of environment, so drastic that they just grabbed what they could, and that’s what was there, showed you it’s, it’s horrific,” shared Baird.

More than 15,000 Geaux Bags, filled with necessities and comfort items, have been given away to children in crisis throughout the state of Louisiana since 2013.

“Knowing that we’re able to help them out with a backpack full of personal items that they get to take with them it just means so much to me,” said Fernanda Hernandez, NBC 6 Morning Anchor. “I wish that I could just wrap every kid in our community and give them love but this certainly makes me feel like I’m making a difference for sure.”

Meteorologist Josh Marcisz said a small investment of time could make a big difference and encouraged others to get involved.

“There is a need in the community for this kind of help,” said Marcisz. “So whether it’s just volunteering for a few minutes or a few hours, there are organizations all over Shreveport, all over the ArkLaTex that need similar volunteers.”

KTAL Vice President and General Manager Mark McKay said helping in such a tangible way is an extension of the television station’s commitment to its viewers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“How we help our communities is very important, and the thing that we need to remember is that as a television station, or as television stations, not too many people do what we do,” McKay explained. “And the more involved we are in the communities, it just makes our place better, and that’s what we’re here for.”

KTAL will continue to support Geaux for Kids during “6 Hours of Caring” on Tuesday, August 15, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.