SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL/KMSS toured National Night Out celebrations across the ArkLaTex on Tuesday. We began on North McDaniel Drive in Shreveport.

“So the Caddo Parish Commission and the Parish of Caddo are so excited to join with law enforcement and city leaders to participate in National Night Out events, just like this one here on McDaniel,” said a spokesperson for Caddo Parish Krystal Beachump. “We feel like it so important to know our citizens and talk to the community and have a good time and fellowship.”

Community party brings together neighbors for National Night Out (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)



Block party organizers cook for community and law enforcement on National Night Out (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Two children look inside of a patrol car at a National Night Out celebration (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shreveport officials celebrate National Night Out (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police Chief Smith speaks at Shreveport’s National Night Out celebration (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Baby crawling race at a National Night Out community event (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Community members cook for neighbors and law enforcement on National Night Out (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Neighbors cook and put up a bounce house for a community National Night Out party (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Block party brings neighbors and law enforecment together on National Night Out (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Two children play by a pool at a National Night Out celebration (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officers and community members get to know each other at a local block party (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Two officers at a National Night Out block party event (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

National Night Out block party brings community members together (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Child asks officer about the patrol car computer on National Night Out (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Neighbors spend time together at National Night Out block party (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Law enforcement providing fingerprinting to the community on National Night Out (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Child meets a local firefighter during National Night Out (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

At Shreveport Police Headquarters, neighbors enjoyed a karaoke contest between the police and fire departments. They say this year they had twice as many block parties as the previous year.

“We live here. We love it here,” said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. “One of the reasons for this event this afternoon is to show extended love to our public servants.”

The town of Blanchard also held its first National Night Out.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever hosted one. I love the turnout. I love the support. Blanchard is awesome,” said Coordinator Latasha Stephens.

Neighbors in Bossier City got to know the people protecting them daily.

“It’s a beautiful night. It’s just a chance to come out and visit. You use the word bond; I call it trust. If you don’t have it, it won’t work,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington

In Texarkana, Texas, more than four dozen people showed up to unite against crime. Police say this National Night Out is bigger and better than any year previously.

“We haven’t had this in two years. We’re Glad to be back,” said Texarkana resident Tony Clowers.

Another resident, Melanie Eaves, said she’s excited they could finally get the neighbors together. She says they had a great time in fellowship and eating together.

“This is our first night out. We’ve lived here for two years, but I guess because of COVID, they didn’t have it. But, I have met a lot of new neighbors and friends,” said Texarkana resident Patsy Tavenner.

In Marshall, Texas, community members celebrated with the fire department.

Marshall, Texas Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said, “So it’s really good to have our people out. We have good numbers here. It’s always good to have, host this National Night Out because it gives us the chance to let our community know that we’re here.”