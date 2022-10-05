SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL/KMSS toured National Night Out celebrations across the ArkLaTex on Tuesday. We began on North McDaniel Drive in Shreveport.
“So the Caddo Parish Commission and the Parish of Caddo are so excited to join with law enforcement and city leaders to participate in National Night Out events, just like this one here on McDaniel,” said a spokesperson for Caddo Parish Krystal Beachump. “We feel like it so important to know our citizens and talk to the community and have a good time and fellowship.”
At Shreveport Police Headquarters, neighbors enjoyed a karaoke contest between the police and fire departments. They say this year they had twice as many block parties as the previous year.
“We live here. We love it here,” said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. “One of the reasons for this event this afternoon is to show extended love to our public servants.”
The town of Blanchard also held its first National Night Out.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever hosted one. I love the turnout. I love the support. Blanchard is awesome,” said Coordinator Latasha Stephens.
Neighbors in Bossier City got to know the people protecting them daily.
“It’s a beautiful night. It’s just a chance to come out and visit. You use the word bond; I call it trust. If you don’t have it, it won’t work,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington
In Texarkana, Texas, more than four dozen people showed up to unite against crime. Police say this National Night Out is bigger and better than any year previously.
“We haven’t had this in two years. We’re Glad to be back,” said Texarkana resident Tony Clowers.
Another resident, Melanie Eaves, said she’s excited they could finally get the neighbors together. She says they had a great time in fellowship and eating together.
“This is our first night out. We’ve lived here for two years, but I guess because of COVID, they didn’t have it. But, I have met a lot of new neighbors and friends,” said Texarkana resident Patsy Tavenner.
In Marshall, Texas, community members celebrated with the fire department.
Marshall, Texas Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said, “So it’s really good to have our people out. We have good numbers here. It’s always good to have, host this National Night Out because it gives us the chance to let our community know that we’re here.”