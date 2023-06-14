SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – June is national post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) awareness month and Warrior Horse is using equine therapy to help combat the debilitating disease.

Department of Veterans Affairs states there are over 12 million people suffering from PTSD.

Each month, Warrior Horse hosts a three-day program on their ranch in Frierson, Louisiana.

June 12 – 16th, Warrior Horse is hosting a special event called “Sweeps Week” which is open to all regardless of affiliation.

Through a carefully orchestrated sequence their clients work with the horse to build trust and in turn, build trust within themselves.

“Warrior Horse is a national, all-expenses-paid program to bring in first responders and veterans that are suffering from post-traumatic stress to work with horses on the ranch till they create a bond which triggers a release with them that they haven’t been able to achieve since the trauma occurred,” says Kevin Russell, Founder of Warrior Horse

The interactive equine-assisted method is provided at no financial cost to the veteran and first responder.

Russell describes the experience as a profound change, however, he says to get the veteran to join the program can be a struggle.

“They go through the program, and they go through a profound change because it [is] chemical, physical, spiritual, and emotional all at once when the bond occurs,” says Kevin Russell, Founder of Warrior Horse.

Carlye, the founder’s daughter and instructor says Bunny is the horse that started it all.

“She’s my sidekick, she’s always been there for me, she’s very willing to learn and we work well together,” says Carlye Young, Board of Director Member.

Warrior Horse’s ‘bonding process’ empowers its clients to get their lives back.

The program is free for their clients and their ranch is open from 9 am – 4 pm.