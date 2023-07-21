SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lifting the stigma around mental illness in minority communities is something mental health professionals are focused on during National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services, many factors prevent minorities from getting the mental health resources they need including lack of access, stigma, and lack of awareness, but some in the community believe that is slowly changing.

Reverend Markel Hutchins with Movement Forward said there is no shame in seeking mental health support. However, Hutchins acknowledges that there is a massive stigma that suggests you should be strong and wise enough not to need mental health support.

For many, who they get help from is not essential, but to some people it is.

LaSheka Shine with LDS Consulting and Therapist Development told us that some individuals want to seek help from someone who looks or has a similar background.

Hutchens believes churches have not done a good enough job of helping people understand that you can be filled with faith and still get mental help support.

Pastor Tina Williams with Demonstration Church agreed saying when she was young, she can remember people saying don’t let other people know your business. But now a counselor and pastor herself, she says she always lets her congregation know that although Jesus is the ultimate source, he provides therapy as a tool that people should use if needed.

Reverend Hutchins said it will take community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, and other community groups to seek ways to help underserved people collaboratively.