SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The suspects in the July 4th mass shooting are still at large after placing Shreveport’s violence in national headlines and prompting a national organization to offer their services.

The National Association of Black Social Workers will be in Shreveport this weekend to offer counseling that specializes in gun violence. The mass shooting made national news after four people were killed and seven others injured during a block party on Pearl Street.

During Monday’s city council work session, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor of District A said she received calls from across the country including mental health groups. She said the counseling is needed for her community that is traumatized by the ongoing violence. She said with so many victims, so many families and friends are affected. Neighborhoods are on edge, bracing for what comes next, fearing further retaliation since the suspects are still out there.

“Justice is definitely what we are looking for as the end result and healing for the MLK community. The ringing of gunfire that affected this community for a minimum of 15 minutes is something they can not get out of their heads. The children who are there are experiencing nightmares. There will also be funerals that will take place,” Taylor said.

She said one of the mothers who lost their son that night is a former employee for the City of Shreveport. She will lay her son to rest this Saturday morning.

The mental health counseling will be held at Lake Bethlehem Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning for those affected by trauma. Councilwoman Taylor encourages the community of MLK to attend but said it is open to anyone in need of mental health support.

Shreveport Police are still investigating this shooting and encourage anyone to contact Crime Stoppers to help.