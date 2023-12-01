SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A mental health mobile app designed to empower the Black community has now been enhanced to help members set goals for the upcoming new year.

Founded by Shreveport entrepreneur LaDonna Welch, Ebony Notes delivers daily affirmations meant to help Black people overcome hurdles and feel emotionally supported.

The app was created because Welch said there is a gap between the Black community and the mental health system.

“In the Black community, strength is often emphasized, and discussions around weaknesses, as well as a cultural acknowledgment of mental health and self-care, are typically avoided,” said Welch.

The design of the app helps users set meaningful goals for 2024.

“The affirmations provided by Ebony Notes extend beyond the new year to offer continuous and transformational experience, serving as stepping stones that propel us forward towards evolution and self-reinvention,” said Welch.

Welch recently won the $25,000 grand prize in ‘The UPS Store Small Biz Challenge” and is dedicated to expanding Ebony Notes’ influence within the Black community.

For more information about this inspirational app, click here.

Welch said Ebony Notes transcends traditional goal-setting apps and offers a holistic approach to personal growth.