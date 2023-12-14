SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re not feeling very “merry” this holiday season, you’re not alone. There are many types of emotions you might experience for different reasons.

A change in daylight hours causes Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

SAD comes towards the end of the year when days are shorter and we get less sunlight, leading to symptoms of depression.

There are also the winter blues, which are different from SAD since it is caused by issues related to stress during the holiday season, such as family, planning, or finances.

Shreveport-based counselor Natashia Fields said although winter blues and SAD are different, the treatment is the same.

“One treatment that is very effective is light therapy,” said Fields. “If we get light therapy, we’re getting light onto our skin, and our skin is able to create the serotonin and the dopamine and all of those feel-good chemicals.”

The counselor also recommended exercise, psychotherapy, and sometimes medication.

Fields also encouraged sensitivity to those quietly carrying grief during the holidays. And if you are dealing with grief, she said create a ritual.

“Maybe if your mom passed away, and she had a favorite song, taking time to listen to that song, and really reflect on her and what she meant to you,” Fields shared as an example.

She also said it is healthy to “feel your feelings”- offering the alternatives of journaling and possibly speaking with a professional.