Homer, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — According to TripAdvisor reviews, a new study reveals the top outdoor spaces in Louisiana for boosting mental health.

The study by Leafwell analyzed over 28,000 reviews to determine which Louisiana green spaces are associated with positive mental health impacts. The top ten parks all reside near a body of water.

According to the study is, Lake Claiborne State Park in Homer in seventh place. It is described as “tranquil,” calm,” and “serene.”

The park’s grounds border the 6,400 Lake Claiborne with plenty of areas for fishing, watersports, camping, and hiking.

Leafwell study on La best parks for mental health

The number one spot: Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville in first place. Stretching along the Tchefucte River, the 99-acre park offers visitors a place to camp, fish, and play water sports, among other outdoor activities.

Followed by Crescent Park in New Orleans. Leafwell states the park is “now one of the city’s hidden gems and a favorite spot amongst locals. Over half of the reviews mentioned the park’s city and Mississippi River views. The Piety Street Bridge, known locally as The Rusty Rainbow, provides pedestrian access and an unspoiled city backdrop.”

Studies report that green spaces have psychological benefits.

Several researchers have explored the correlation between nature and urban crime, “focusing on outcomes such as reduced aggression and improved community cohesion.”

It was deduced that parks and other green spaces reduce urban crime and encourage people to be more physically active.