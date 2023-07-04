SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Fourth of July is filled with barbeque cookouts, family, friends, and bright fireworks. But for veterans who suffer from PTSD, the sound of fireworks lighting the sky can usher in dark memories of service

“A lot of people think wow of all things, that they should go celebrate because they’re our heroes but so many have seen so much that it’s just, it’s sad,” Ronald Key, owner of Woody’s Home for Veterans.

Key said it does no good to tell veterans, especially veterans with PTSD, that “it’s just fireworks” because it is the sound that reminds them of the war zone.

“It’s like telling a child in the storm, don’t be scared. They are going to be scared,” said Key.

For that reason, the veterans at the home will not go to any fireworks shows, instead, they will have a cookout.

They celebrate what Independence Day represents, but as the sun goes down, the veterans choose to stay indoors enjoying a movie and pizza.

One veteran who does get triggered by fireworks or gunshots said he likes to lie down upstairs or focus on his passion for art. He enjoys painting landscapes with vibrant, rainbow colors.

Key urges the public to just be considerate and ask how veterans would like to celebrate, whether outside or in the home.

“These guys tend to isolate and the more they isolate the less verbal they are. You know you’re going through a struggle but you gotta let them come to you,” said Key.

Woody’s home is always looking for donations from clothes to toiletries. Anything to help serve those who served us.