SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We asked, and you answered! Here’s where you can find Shreveport-Bossier’s favorite king cakes.

In our top spot, Lilah’s Bakery takes the cake with nearly 40% of the vote. This local restaurant specializes in king cakes, it’s no wonder the community loves them! The popular bakery is located at 1718 Centenary Blvd.

Lowder Baking Company came in second, and it’s no surprise. The bakery is known for its cream cheese king cakes, but it’s also a favorite go-to for cookie cakes, cinnamon rolls and other pastries. You can find them at 4019 Fern Ave. Suite 500 in Shreveport, across from Marilynn’s Place.

Julie Anne’s menu is extensive, offering lots of fresh baked goods as well as a lunch, grill and breakfast menu. They tied Lowder for second place. The restaurant is located at 825 Kings Hwy. in Shreveport.

Although they offer king cakes, Southern Maid is the local favorite for doughnuts. They have five locations throughout Shreveport and Bossier. The chain came in third place.

Coming in fourth place, Sweet Pea Bakery king cakes can be purchased at Maxwell’s Market at 4861 Line Ave. You can also contact the business to make custom cookie orders and purchase baking supplies through the bakery’s Amazon store.

Prep Cakes Bakery recently opened its new storefront at 504 E. Kings Hwy. in Shreveport. In addition to king cakes, the bakery offers keto-friendly and low carb pastries. They also offer protein cakes and specialty sandwiches.

Honorable mention

These bakeries may not have made the top five, but that doesn’t count them out! Shreveport-Bossier residents also love these locations:

If you haven’t had one of these Mardi Gras treats, there are plenty to choose from. They are iced in yellow, green and purple, the colors of Mardi Gras, and come in a variety of flavors, including different fruit fillings and cream cheese.

Also known as a Three Kings Cake, they often contain a small baby representing the Christ Child inside. Whoever finds the fève in their piece receives good luck and must bring the king cake next year or throw the next Mardi Gras party.