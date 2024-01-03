LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Laissez le bon temps rouler (Let the good times roll!) It’s Mardi Gras season in Northwest Louisiana, and we have all the details for you to follow.
Bookmark this page as we keep you updated on parades, routes, coronations, parties, grand balls, and everything bead or bust.
2024 NWLA Mardi Gras Schedule:
Friday, January 5
- Mardi Gras 12th Night
Saturday, January 6
- Mardi Gras Mass & Reception – St. Pius X Church, 9 am
- Loblolly Luncheon “Around the World” – Holiday Inn Shreveport, 1 pm
- Krewe of Excellence Parade, Natchitoches, 2 pm
- 12th Night Opening Party – Bossier Civic Center, 6 pm
Friday, January 12
- Krewe of Sobek Bal “Ride the Orient Express” – Shreveport Convention Center, 6 pm
- Krewe of Nemesis- Webster Bal “Night at the Museum” – Springhill Civic Center, 7 pm
Saturday, Jan 13
- Krewe of Sobek Parade, 1 pm
- Krewe of Demeter Bal, 6:30 pm
- Krewe of Justinian Bal “Straight on ’til Morning” – Horseshoe Casino Riverdome, 6:30 pm
Saturday, January 14
- Barkus & Meoux Jazz Brunch – 601 Spring Event venue, 3 pm
Monday, January 15
- Krewe of Harambee Parade – MLK Day, 1 pm
Friday, January 19
- Krewe of Elders Bal “Storybook Reunion” – LeBossier Event Center, 6 pm
Saturday, January 20
- Krewe of Centaur Bal – Shreveport Convention Center, 6 pm
- Krewe of Excellence Bal – Natchitoches Events Center, 5:30 pm
Sunday, January 21
- Krewe of Oceanus Bal “Oceanus Rides Holiday Road” LeBossier Event Center, 12:30 pm
Friday, January 26
- Krewe of Atlas Bal–LeBossier Event Center, 6:30 pm
Saturday, January 27
- Krewe of Gemini Bal–Shreveport Convention Center, 6 pm
- Minden Mardi Gras/Fasching Parade & Carnival, 5 pm
- Krewe of Dionysos Bal “Kings, Queens, Castles & Dreams”–Natchitoches Event Center, 6 pm
Sunday, January 28
- Krewe of Demeter Parade, 3pm
Friday, February 2
- Krewe of Ambassadeurs “Steampunk Spectacular” Bal–Sam’s Town Casino, 6:30 pm
- Krewe of Akewa Bal
Saturday, February 3
- African American History Parade, 10 am
- Krewe of Centaur Parade, 3 pm
Sunday, February 4
- Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Pet Parade–Louisiana Downs, 11 am
Friday, February 9
- Krewe of Highland Bal-Phoenix 2.0, 7 pm
- Krewe of Oceanus Parade – Mall St. Vincent, Shreveport, 6 pm
Saturday, February 10
- Krewe of Gemini Parade, 2:45 pm
- Krewe of Harambee Bal “Soul Train”
- Krewe of Dionysos Parade, Natchitoches
Sunday, February 11
- Krewe of Highland Parade, 1 pm
Tuesday, February 13
- Fat Tuesday Children’s Parade– Pierre Bossier Mall Parking Lot, 6 pm
- Closing Celebration – hosted by the Krewes of Harambee & Sobek