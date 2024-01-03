LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Laissez le bon temps rouler (Let the good times roll!) It’s Mardi Gras season in Northwest Louisiana, and we have all the details for you to follow.

Bookmark this page as we keep you updated on parades, routes, coronations, parties, grand balls, and everything bead or bust.

2024 NWLA Mardi Gras Schedule:

Friday, January 5

Mardi Gras 12th Night

Saturday, January 6

Friday, January 12

Krewe of Sobek Bal “Ride the Orient Express” – Shreveport Convention Center, 6 pm

Krewe of Nemesis- Webster Bal “Night at the Museum” – Springhill Civic Center, 7 pm

Saturday, Jan 13

Saturday, January 14

Barkus & Meoux Jazz Brunch – 601 Spring Event venue, 3 pm

Monday, January 15

Krewe of Harambee Parade – MLK Day, 1 pm

Friday, January 19

Krewe of Elders Bal “Storybook Reunion” – LeBossier Event Center, 6 pm

Saturday, January 20

Krewe of Centaur Bal – Shreveport Convention Center, 6 pm

Krewe of Excellence Bal – Natchitoches Events Center, 5:30 pm

Sunday, January 21

Krewe of Oceanus Bal “Oceanus Rides Holiday Road” LeBossier Event Center, 12:30 pm

Friday, January 26

Krewe of Atlas Bal–LeBossier Event Center, 6:30 pm

Saturday, January 27

Sunday, January 28

Krewe of Demeter Parade, 3pm

Friday, February 2

Saturday, February 3

African American History Parade, 10 am

Krewe of Centaur Parade, 3 pm

Sunday, February 4

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Pet Parade–Louisiana Downs, 11 am

Friday, February 9

Krewe of Highland Bal-Phoenix 2.0, 7 pm

Krewe of Oceanus Parade – Mall St. Vincent, Shreveport, 6 pm

Saturday, February 10

Krewe of Gemini Parade, 2:45 pm

Krewe of Harambee Bal “Soul Train”

Krewe of Dionysos Parade, Natchitoches

Sunday, February 11

Krewe of Highland Parade, 1 pm

Tuesday, February 13