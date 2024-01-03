LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) —  Laissez le bon temps rouler (Let the good times roll!) It’s Mardi Gras season in Northwest Louisiana, and we have all the details for you to follow.

Bookmark this page as we keep you updated on parades, routes, coronations, parties, grand balls, and everything bead or bust.

2024 NWLA Mardi Gras Schedule:

Friday, January 5

  • Mardi Gras 12th Night

Saturday, January 6

Friday, January 12

Saturday, Jan 13

Saturday, January 14

Monday, January 15

Friday, January 19

Saturday, January 20

  • Krewe of Centaur Bal – Shreveport Convention Center, 6 pm
  • Krewe of Excellence Bal – Natchitoches Events Center, 5:30 pm

Sunday, January 21

  • Krewe of Oceanus Bal “Oceanus Rides Holiday Road” LeBossier Event Center, 12:30 pm

Friday, January 26

Saturday, January 27

Sunday, January 28

Friday, February 2

Saturday, February 3

Sunday, February 4

Friday, February 9

  • Krewe of Highland Bal-Phoenix 2.0, 7 pm
  • Krewe of Oceanus Parade – Mall St. Vincent, Shreveport, 6 pm

Saturday, February 10

  • Krewe of Gemini Parade, 2:45 pm
  • Krewe of Harambee Bal “Soul Train”
  • Krewe of Dionysos Parade, Natchitoches

Sunday, February 11

  • Krewe of Highland Parade, 1 pm

Tuesday, February 13

  • Fat Tuesday Children’s Parade– Pierre Bossier Mall Parking Lot, 6 pm
  • Closing Celebration – hosted by the Krewes of Harambee & Sobek