JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Mardi Gras season, and the season kicks off this weekend in East Texas. Jefferson and Texarkana are gearing up for parades, parties, grand balls, and bead-tossing fun.

We’ve got all the details for you to make the most of this year’s Mardi Gras revelry.

2024 ETX Mardi Gras Schedule:

Saturday, January 6

Krewe of Hebe 12th Night Party – Historic Jefferson Hotel, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 27

Krewe of Hebe Queen Mab Ball – Jefferson Convention & Visitor Center, 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 10

Mardi Gras Carnivale Parade and Party – Front Street Festival Plaza in Texarkana, Ark., 3 p.m.

Friday to Sunday, February 9-11

Krewe of Hebe Roaring 20s Upriver Festival– Jefferson Downtown Historic District

Bookmark this page to keep up to date on Mardi Gras happenings in East Texas. Let the good times roll!