SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As the Mardi Gras season kicks off on January 6th, the anticipation for the beloved King Cakes reaches its peak. Prep Cakes Bakery has answered the call with an impressive array of over 22 flavors for the season.

For those mindful of their New Year’s resolutions to stay fit and healthy, there’s good news.

Prep Cakes Bakery offers a sugar-free recipe, ensuring that indulging in the Mardi Gras spirit doesn’t mean abandoning your health goals. Their miniature cinnamon roll king cake has a macro-friendly profile with 13g of protein, 4 carbs, and 5g of fat.

Every day, customers can enjoy classic flavors like Cream Cheese, Cinnamon, and Praline. For those looking for something a bit different, the bakery encourages customers to customize their cakes with a flavor of their choice.

The joy of King Cakes is not limited to these few weeks of Mardi Gras. Prep Cakes Bakery ensures that these treats are available year-round for those who can’t wait for the next celebration!