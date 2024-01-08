NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Krewe of Excellence hosted its first-ever parade to celebrate the start of Mardi Gras on the 12th Night.

The Krewe has been around for 20 years and says they have been working on this for years.

“It’s wonderful. It’s just, you know, breathtaking for us to be able to have people support our Krewe. This is something that we’ve been wanting to do for years, and we finally put everything into place, and here we are,” said Doretha Hooper, a founding member of the Krewe of Excellence.

Hooper was joined by other founding members, Melvin Holmes and Lamarr Mcgaskey, and they said the community could expect a lot of excitement, fun, beads, and good music.

Crowds packed the street of downtown Natchitoches, danced to lively music, and caught bundles of beads.

“My favorite part is collecting the beads that are like larger that have the Krewes on them. It’s kind of a collectable just to have memories throughout the years and just know that you’ve been to the parade. I have a collection, and I just love them,” said Natchitoches resident Travis Rachal.

Some members of the community have gone to many parades like Rachal, but others experienced Louisiana’s favorite tradition for the first time.

Natchitoches resident Phil Click, who was wearing beads around his neck, said, “We just moved here from Phoenix, Arizona, and they don’t do anything like that out there, so these I’ve had sitting around for a long time, so it’s cool to actually bring them out and celebrate.”

He said he joined the crowd because he wanted to witness the people, music, community, and celebration.

The Krewe of Excellence rode in their floats, followed by local bands and dance groups. they say this is only the beginning and are excited for this Mardi Gras season.

The Krewe will hold their Bal on January 20th, and their theme is Mardi Gras at the Grammys.