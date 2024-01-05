BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Christmas and New Year holidays have come and gone, and that means it’s time to break out those colorful beads and let the good times roll!

The Krewe of Centaur will be hosting the Twelfth Night celebration on Saturday, January 6th, officially kicking off the 2024 Mardi Gras season.

“All of the royalty come out from all of the krewes in northwest Louisiana. We have a great big party, but we kick it off by introducing everybody to all of the Krewes’ different royalty. So, it’s a really special time of year where we can all be under the same roof at the same time,” said Kristina Morris with the Krewe of Centaur.

You can attend and join in on the fun even if you’re not part of the Krewe. If you’re wondering what you can expect, it is a whole lotta fun!

The party sets the tone for the Mardi Gras season with an open bar, music by a local DJ, and a special guest appearance.

Tickets are $65 for adults and $40 for minors. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center located at 620 Benton Road.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit Krewe of Centaur.