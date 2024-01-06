LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Here’s what you need to know about Mardi Gras lingo.

ASH WEDNESDAY – The day after Fat Tuesday; the first day of Lent; seven Wednesdays before Easter.

BAL (Bal Masque, Tableau Bal) – A masked ball in which scenes representing a specific theme are acted out for the entertainment of club members and their guests. Krewe royalty is traditionally presented during the ball.

BEADS – Necklaces, also known as throws, from floats or walkers worn by Mardi Gras revelers and parade participants. Beads can vary in length, size, color, style, structure, and quality.

BOEUF GRAS (French) – The fatted bull or ox, the ancient symbol of the last meat eaten before the Lent season of fasting.

CALL OUT – The tradition of the Bal of royalty or members of the Krewe publicly presenting favors to friends in order to honor them; traditionally used in conjunction with a call-out-dance where a Krewe member will present a favor to a lady friend who reciprocates by honoring him with a dance.

CAPTAIN – The captain is the leader of each Carnival organization who plans the parades and events. The kings and queens are honored members of the krewe picked every year by krewe members.

CARNIVAL – From the Latin “Carnivale,” loosely translated as “farewell to the flesh, “the season of merriment begins on Twelfth Night (the feast of Epiphany), January 6, and ends at midnight on Fat Tuesday before Ash Wednesday; the carnival season leads up to the penitential season of Lent in which fasting replaces feasting.

CARNIVAL COLORS – The official colors of Carnival are purple, green and gold, designated in 1892 by the Rex organization. The colors represent justice (purple), faith (green), and power (gold).

COURT – The king, queen, dukes, duchesses, prince, and princesses of a carnival organization. These are selected by the Krewe and change yearly.

DEN – A large warehouse where floats are built and stored. Many krewes keep the theme of their parades secret and thus keep the floats hidden away in the den with limited access to people outside the krewe.

DOUBLOONS – aluminum coin-like objects bearing Krewe’s insignia on one side and a theme logo on the other side. First introduced in the 1960 Rex parade in New Orleans. These are collectible and wonderful keepsakes.

EPIPHANY – Christian Festival, observed on January 6th, commemorating the manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles in the persons of the Magi.

FAT TUESDAY – The final day of the Carnival season is celebrated with numerous parades and balls. Fat Tuesday is the English translation of Mardi Gras.

FAVOR – a souvenir given by Krewe members to friends attending the Bal, normally bearing Krewe’s insignia, name, and year of issue.

FLAMBEAUX (plural) – Torches carried by people hired to light the parade. The tradition began before streetlights or lighted floats. It’s also tradition to give the flambeaux carriers change or dollar bills. Many families have participated in the flambeaux groups for generations.

FLOAT – Parade unit designed to depict the emblem of the mystic society or carry out a single aspect of a parade theme. A platform vehicle built to bear a display and riders (also known as maskers) in a parade. Floats are usually pulled by tractors, trucks, or vehicles.

GO-CUP – Plastic or paper cups are frequently used at Mardi Gras parades. You take your drink to-go and head outside to the street party.

INVITATION – A printed request for attendance at a Mardi Gras Bal; in the 19th century, many invitations were die-cut and printed in Paris, France. Invitations are non-transferable, and it is improper to refer to them as tickets.

KING CAKE – an oval-shaped, sugared pastry that contains a plastic doll hidden inside; the person who finds the doll is crowned king and buys the next cake or throws the next party.

KREWE – The generic term for a carnival organization; first used by the Mystic Krewe of Comus, which coined the word in 1857 to give its club’s name an old English flavor.

LAISSEZ LES BONS TEMPS ROULER – Pronounced (lay-zay lay bon ton rule-ay) French for one of the most spoken phrases in the Cajun part of the land. The translation is, “Let the good times roll!”

LENT – A period of fasting and penitence observed between Ash Wednesday and Easter. In many churches, Easter is preceded by a season of prayer, abstinence, and fasting called Lent. This is observed in memory of the 40-day fast of Jesus in the desert. In Eastern Orthodox churches, Lent is 50 days. In Western Christendom, Lent is observed for six weeks and four days.

LIEUTENANT – A float official who rides as an aide to the float captain. His/her duty, is to help the captain in the enforcement of city codes pertaining to floats rolling in Mardi Gras Parades. On the krewe level, the right-hand aides to the captain. Mostly made up of elected board members, they are helpful in matters that directly affect the organization.

LUNDI GRAS – Translated as Fat Monday, the day before Fat Tuesday is also a day of festivities, parades, and parties.

MARDI GRAS – “Fat Tuesday” is the last day of the Carnival season and the day before “Ash Wednesday,” the first day of the season of “Lent.”

PARADE – Mardi Gras parades involve the participation of the crowd as much as that of the maskers riding on the floats. Each parade has its own theme, with a dozen or more floats vividly conveying a single piece of the story. Parades follow predetermined, standardized parade routes.

REVELER – A participant in Mardi Gras bal, parties, festivities, and parades

THROWS – Inexpensive trinkets tossed from floats by costumed and masked Krewe members; among the more popular items are doubloons, plastic cups, and plastic medallion necklaces.

“THROW ME SOMETHING MISTER” – Standard call for those on a parade route wanting to receive some throws.

TWELFTH NIGHT – The official beginning of the Mardi Gras Carnival season. Also known as the “Epiphany” (the day the wise men visited the baby Jesus). It is called the twelfth night because it is always celebrated twelve days after Christmas, on January 6.