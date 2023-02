SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday afternoon the Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade rolled through Shreveport with beads, music and more.

The oldest parading Krewe in modern Shreveport history celebrated its 34th year with its annual Mardi Gras parade. Visitors from across the ArkLaTex and beyond traveled to watch the Krewe of Gemini parade on Saturday.

Large crowds gathered along the parade route, despite the cool weather, excited to celebrate.

Krewe of Gemini 2023 Mardi Gras parade (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

