SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new study compares Shreveport-Bossier’s most recent Mardi Gras parade season to the last pre-pandemic season, citing the number of visitors and economic impact as the tools for comparison.

The study, conducted by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, estimates the economic impact of the parades was nearly $20 million this year, which falls only slightly short of pre-pandemic levels when compared to 2019’s estimated $22.9 million.

The research, performed by Wysong Brand solutions, showed a 300% increase in attendees to the Krewe of Sobek parade in 2023 compared to 2019. The Krewe of Harambee and Krewe of Highland parades had higher attendance in 2023 as well, increasing 100% and 59%.

An estimated 225,000 people attended the five parades in Shreveport-Bossier, and the study approximates 41% of them were out-of-town visitors. This is an increase from the last pre-pandemic Mardi Gras season, when 36% of attendees were from out of town.

Stacy Brown, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau president and CEO, said she is excited about the increase in out-of-town visitors and the economic impact upswing.

“We are two cities offering something you truly cannot experience anywhere else,” said Brown, “and we love to see that these numbers reflect that.”

