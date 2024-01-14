BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Laissez le bon temp rouler! The Bossier Mardi Gras Night Market is one of the largest one-day-only free night markets in the Ark-La-Tex.

The Krewe of Centaur will have parades with floats, throws, and more.

According to the press release, there will be 15 food trucks, live music, and more than 200 vendors of Venezuelan food, BBQ, Cuban, and Asian food, selling unique items such as man-made soap, jelly, salsa hunting, and fishing equipment.

The night market will start on Saturday, the 27th, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The floats will roll through the center of the market at 7 p.m.

Individuals can bring their furry companions to the pet-friendly event located at Pierre Bossier Mall, which also offers free parking.

Individuals are encouraged to experience a fun-filled day with their loved ones at our upcoming family-friendly event with new indoor heated customer seating.