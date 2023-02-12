SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many pets are napping in their homes on Sunday evening after a successful Barkus & Meoux pet parade in Shreveport on Sunday.

Between sniffing the air for the scents coming from food trucks, wearing fun and quirky outfits, and checking out all the other dogs and cats that showed up for this extra special mardi gras event, the humans wore themselves out at Sunday’s parade–so just imagine how tired the pets were afterward.

(Images: KTAL staff)

KTAL’s own Lynn Vance was a judge at the pet-and-owner-look-a-like contest. The theme was Geek’d Con. Pets and peeps alike came dressed as everything from superheroes to sci-fi legends.

“I love seeing everybody’s creativity and all their animals dressed up,” said one party-goer.

The event wasn’t just about looking adorable, though dressing up was perhaps the most fun part of it. The purpose of The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux is to help raise money for local animal rescues.

But this annual event does something else every year, too. It helps a lot of people, pups, and kitties make new friends.