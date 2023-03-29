SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the second year, KTAL NBC 6 is the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (L.A.B.) Community Service Station of the Year.

The L.A.B. recognized the outstanding achievements by radio and television broadcasters across the state on Friday, March 24, 2023, with the announcement and presentations of the Prestige Awards.

KTAL NBC 6 won the Community Service award in the large market category by

highlighting its community-centric work done in 2022 in the communities that make up

the station’s viewing area.

“It is a validation of what we do every day; not only is it what we do but also it is our DNA. Television stations are charged by the FCC with providing community service; to receive recognition that we do it better than any station in Louisiana for two years consecutively, well, that must mean we are doing it pretty well and we should be proud of our efforts,” said Mark McKay, KTAL Vice President and General Manager.

KTAL also received a Prestige Award for Promotion of the Year for Jazz Up Your Mornings; a Louisiana-themed morning show promotion that feels like an authentic experience of parading through the French Quarter with a second line. The promotion invites viewers to watch NBC 6 News Today from 5 a.m.-7 a.m.