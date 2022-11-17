SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild hosts its 47th annual Les Boutiques de Noel Thursday, November 17 through Saturday, November 19, at the Shreveport Convention Center. Proceeds benefit the Shreveport Opera.

“We hope to welcome back shoppers from all around the Shreveport-Bossier area and all our neighbors from throughout the Arklatex,” said Nancy McCarter, Shreveport Opera Guild president. “The opera enriches our community in so many ways. We are committed to a successful event that will help us to continue to fund the arts and our opera.”

The Guild has given almost $5 million over the years through Les Boutiques de Noel. These funds support annual Opera productions and the Shreveport Opera Xpress (SOX) program. The SOX artists present between 150-170 educational performances every year to students throughout the region and also perform in the main stage productions.

Les Boutiques de Noel hours:

Thursday and Friday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets:

General Admission – $10

Three-day ticket – $20

Senior and military admission – $5

Purchase tickets and learn more about special events during Les Boutiques de Noel at www.lesboutiquesdenoel.com.