NBC 6 is a proud sponsor of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary ‘Red Kettle Run’ on December 3, 2022.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There are about six weeks until the ‘Red Kettle Run’ Fun Run, 5K and 10K to benefit The Salvation Army. Experts from Louisiana State University Shreveport put together a beginner’s level 5K training program specifically for NBC 6 viewers. If you missed the start of the 9-week program, you can start now with the 6-week program and be ready for race day!

Assistant Director of Recreation at LSUS, Jami Brossette says it’s important to stretch before and after your workout and make sure you warm up before any stretching.

“You definitely don’t want to stretch cold, especially a lot of times whenever you feel like you’re hurt. It’s kind of like a torn rubber band. So if you have a torn rubber band and you’re trying to stretch out the rubber band, the tear is going to get worse,” Brossette explained.

Here are a few other tips from Brossette:

· Eat a balanced meal and get plenty of sleep at night.

· Don’t stop moving! Slow down your run if needed! It’s okay if your run is just as fast as your walk, just don’t stop moving!

· Keep yourself motivated by tracking your progress! The first two weeks are the hardest!

· Schedule time in your day to follow your plan for the day.

· Get a buddy with you! Both of you will keep each other accountable to complete the plan!

· Be sure to warm up before getting started! Do some dynamic stretching or something simple like running in place or jumping jacks.

· Start off slow! You’re going to feel great when you start, but the struggle comes towards the end. Don’t be afraid to pace yourself at the beginning to help push through the end.

· Celebrate the improvements! Reward yourself and stay motivated for completing your training for the day or week by doing something special!

· Don’t compare yourself to other runners. Development happens at different rates for everyone. Remember your goal is to run a 5K, not to break a course record! (focus on that later!)