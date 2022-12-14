Teach your child to love learning early on with fun, interactive toys that allow them to play as well as learn.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This year left many families struggling due to rising inflation and several tornados that hit cities in Texas and Louisiana.

It’s not too late to help a child in need. Here are some organizations helping provide Christmas for local kids and how you can get involved.

Roy’s Kids has been helping local children in low-income families for years now. After his brother died, Michael Sean Powell started Roy’s Kids in 2010 in his memory. The program helps single parents with limited income and provides Christmas gifts through donations from the community.

Powell’s non-profit provides hundreds of local children with Christmas gifts each year. You can bring new and unwrapped toys to the KTAL NBC 6 station at 3150 N. Market St. until Dec. 16, when we deliver them to the “Fill the Trailer” event at Quality Outdoor.

On Dec. 16, Quality Outdoor at 9433 Mansfield Rd. is holding the “Fill the Trailer” event for the community to drop by with a new unwrapped toy. From 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. they’re offering free pictures with Santa.

Shreveport Fire and Police Departments’ Operation Santa Claus is a toy drive to raise donations for area kids in need to be delivered by fire trucks and police cars. On Dec. 16, they will accept donations at Batteries Plus Bulbs on 7230 Youree Dr. from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The toy drive continues through Dec. 19, and the gifts are delivered on Dec. 22-23. Toys and monetary donations can be made at Town Square Media at 6341 Westport Rd. or all Citizen National Banks in Shreveport and Bossier.

The Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway by the African American Parade Committee is taking place on Dec. 17 at Bill Cockrell Park. Donated toys can be dropped off at the park at 4109 Pine Rd. in Shreveport.

Several Take 5 Oil Change locations are taking donations of unwrapped toys for children at Shriners’ Children’s Hospital until Dec. 17. those who donate toys will also receive 25% off their next oil change. If you don’t need an oil change that day, you’ll still receive it when you’re ready! Participating locations are:

8000 Youree Dr. in Shreveport

525 E. Kings Hwy. in Shreveport

1995 Airline Dr. in Bossier City

924 Homer Rd. in Minden

Caddo Parish School Board member Dottie Bell is organizing Ring the Bell to raise funds to provide Christmas toys and gifts for students whose homes were lost or damaged in Tuesday’s storm. More than 40 students live in the immediate area where the storms struck.

From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. staff will accept monetary donations. The event takes place at the board’s central office at 1961 Midway Ave. in Shreveport. Donors are asked to make checks payable to the Caddo Parish School Board McKinney-Vento Program with a memo that the funds are for disaster victims. Only monetary donations will be accepted.