SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport hosted its signature fundraiser, An Evening for Healers, on Thursday.

The purpose of this fundraiser was to raise necessary funding for the campus, such as helping LSU Health Shreveport recruit and retain top faculty, acquire cutting-edge equipment, and support programs for students.

This fundraiser also shines a light on the first responders and healthcare professionals in our community who work tirelessly every day to save lives. During the event, they recognized over one hundred people directly involved with patient stories.

They also brought a special guest, LSU Tigers Women’s Head Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey.

“You’ve got to be appreciative of the hearts of people that go into that profession, and I’m not just talking about doctors… nurses, EMTs, anybody that deals with saving lives.”