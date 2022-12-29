SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport-Bossier is ready to ring in the New Year with a variety of options for celebration and entertainment. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun or the biggest party in town, we’ve rounded up some of the best options for celebrating the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Rock the Bowl New Year’s Eve Family Celebration – Holiday Lanes

If you’re looking for family-friendly, you can “Rock the Bowl” at the Holiday Lanes New Year’s Eve family celebration on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The $190 package covers up to six people and includes a brunch buffet, party favors, five $5 arcade cards, Glow Bowling, and more.

3316 Old Minden Road, Bossier City

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

All ages

$190 for up to 6 people

Free Family Friendly Fireworks Show at Louisiana Downs

If you want free and family-friendly, with fireworks, Louisiana Downs is once again hosting its annual New Year’s Eve event that also includes music with local band Charlotte’s Web taking the stage at 9 p.m. on the Louisiana Downs Pavillion to provide entertainment until the pyrotechnics light up the racetrack shortly after the clock strikes midnight.

Drink tickets go on sale starting at 8 p.m. with the bar opening at 8:30 p.m.

8000 E Texas St, Bossier City

8 p.m.

All ages

Free

A Midnight Affair: New Year’s Eve Celebration at Artipsy

Ring in the 2023 New Year in high style at Artipsy’s A Midnight Affair: New Year’s Eve Celebration, where formal attire is required. Paint and party with DJ Noodlez while enjoying signature cocktails and Artispy frozen margarita buckets. Make some lasting memories when the clock strikes midnight at Artipsy. Formal attire is required. Entry includes one cocktail, hors d’oeuvres, and a glass of champagne.

Artipsy, 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Price: $25

Rock the Clock New year’s Eve Celebration – Shreveport Convention Center

If you’re looking for a 21+ kind of party, the Rock the Clock New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Shreveport Convention Center might be the ($50) ticket. For the price of admission, Rock the Clock 2023 promises “the most amazing entertainment in the region,” a lavish and exciting design, unique and attractive photo installations, and inspired opulence.

“As you walk through our doors, you’ll be transported into a world of luxury culture and style that only happens once a year.”

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Shreveport

9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

21+

Admission: $50

Cypress New Year’s Celebration

Ring in the new year with culinary flair at Cypress by the Revenir. The Southern-inspired restaurant says they’re throwing the biggest New Year’s party in Shreveport, featuring “20 unique champagnes, cocktails, plenty of your favorite tapas, and music from a local DJ.” Revenir revelers will take home an exclusive Cypress New Year’s swag bag and enjoy the fireworks show at midnight.

Cypress by the Revenir, 6104 Line Ave., Ste. 100, Shreveport

7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

21+

Tickets $185

Totally Nineties New Year’s – Fatty Arbuckle’s

You can have a “Totally Nineties New Year” at Fatty Arbuckle’s in the Red River District, with 90s cover band, The Hollow Decks, “dropping the ball and the bops from all your 90’s favorites.” DJ Charlie Murphy is opening. VIP Tickets are available featuring Chef Jon Ortiz and Dylan Teagel with Bird and Prey. Click here for tickets, which range from $15 for general admission to $120 for VIP.

Fatty Arbuckle’s, 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport

7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

21+

$15 – $120

CLINK 2023 at The Remington’s Music Garage

Dance your way into the 2023 New Year at The Remington Music Garage “1st Annual New Year’s Eve Experience.” The event description boasts music by Shreveport’s finest DJ Lomax and DJ Flow, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast at the strike of twelve, and late-night bites.

211 Market Street, Shreveport

8 p.m. – 3 a.m.

21+

Tickets: $25 – $1,200

Mallori’s NYE RiotRiotRiot at Bear’s

Bear’s is back with “a bunch of local bands covering a bunch of other bands” at Mallori’s NYE RiotRiotRiot (apparently, it’s also Mallori’s birthday. She’s with the band 🤘). Click here for details and the lineup, which includes members of John Calvin and Ghost Foot covering Neil Young, Star Chamber as Nirvana, and Bond+ as Frank Ocean. $15 presale, $20 at the door.

Bear’s, 1401 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

21+

$15 presale, $20 at the door

Phoenix Nightclub 2023 New Year’s Eve Celebration

Count down to 2023 at what the Phoenix 2.0 calls “the biggest party of the year.” Tickets range from $20 general admission to $150-350 table deals all the way up to a $1,125 VIP Booth for 20 that includes 3 bottles of champagne, two bottles of your choice, mixes, and party favors.

Phoenix 2.0, 400 Commerce St., Shreveport

8 p.m.

21+

Tickets: $20 – $1,125

The Kourtyard at Uptown Bar & Lounge NYE Celebration

Uptown Bar & Lounge promises to keep the good drinks flowing by the best bartenders, with Uptown Hotties with Good vibes controlled by DJ Shockwave at their NYE Celebration. The party starts at 11:00 p.m. and continues through 3:00 a.m. on the first day of the new year. Tickets start at $20 for general admission presale. Check out the packages for VIP and section reservations here.

Uptown Bar & Lounge, 1605 Marshall St, Shreveport

11 p.m. – 3 a.m.

21+

Tickets: $20 – $450

Big Country’s New Year’s Eve Party

End the year with a “night to remember” at Big Country’s New Year’s Eve Party with party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Admission is $20 at the door, $15 presale.

Big Country, 1003 Gould Drive, Bossier City

7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

$15 presale, $20 at the door

NYE 2023 on the Rooftop @ Haze on Texas

Haze is ready to Play & Slay on New Year’s Eve. Luxx & Rowe and The Marche’ Group present NYE 2023 on the Rooftop, with Alter Ego, DJ Pank, DJ Chris, DJ Duke, DJ Bsmoove. There will be drink specials, plenty of bartenders to serve them up, and a balloon drop at midnight. The doors open at 9. Call ahead to reserve seating at 318-639-7387 or 318-470-0138.

Haze on Texas, 204 Texas St., Shreveport

Doors open at 9

21+

Lone Star NYE – Live on KTAL NBC 6 and KTALNews.com

If you’re looking to welcome the new year in the comfort of your PJs, you can always join us for our live broadcast of the Lone Star NYE 2023 fireworks and drone show!

The main event of the broadcast will be the remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show that will illuminate the Dallas city skyline. The show includes breath-taking panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower.

As it did last year, Lone Star NYE will include a drone show along with the fireworks. More than 200 drones are expected to fly some 600 feet in the air and form unique shapes and patterns.

The Lone Star NYE broadcast will also include musical performances by one of the top acts in country music.

You’ll be able to stream the show right here on our website and watch it on KMSS FOX 33 and KSHV 45. The Lone Star NYE LIVE Countdown to 2023 begins at 11:30 p.m. CT on New Year’s Eve.